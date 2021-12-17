Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $348.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $261.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

