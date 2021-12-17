aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $8.16. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 149,443 shares traded.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

