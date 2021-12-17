Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,060.30

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,060.30 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.59). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.33), with a volume of 194,409 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 927.31. The company has a market capitalization of £182.15 million and a P/E ratio of -131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Steven Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($14.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($142,064.23). Also, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.08) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,166.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,544 shares of company stock worth $27,363,400.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

