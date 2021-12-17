Automata Network Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $104.21 million and $11.71 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.