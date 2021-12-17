Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $131,479.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $131,479.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

