Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

