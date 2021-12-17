Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.