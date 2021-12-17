Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.30. Aware shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 59,347 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWRE. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

