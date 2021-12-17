aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Reaches $259,710.21

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 7% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.48 or 0.00091323 BTC on major exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $259,710.21 and $18,735.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

