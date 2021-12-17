Axe Market Cap Tops $96,913.64 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $96,913.64 and approximately $48,194.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00396103 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.