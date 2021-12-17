B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 19.48 on Friday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 16.83 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

