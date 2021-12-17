Backblaze Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Backblaze in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

BLZE stock opened at 19.48 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 16.83 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

