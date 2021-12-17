Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Balchem has increased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BCPC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. 419,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. Balchem has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

