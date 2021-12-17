Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $108,181,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.