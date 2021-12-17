Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,128,743 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

