Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 41,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $58,515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929,948 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

