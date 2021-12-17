Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 25,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

