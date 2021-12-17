Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBDO remained flat at $$3.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,895. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.