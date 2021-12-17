Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,099,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

