Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,316 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.25%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.