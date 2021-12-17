Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 127,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,485,781 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 157.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 97.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 31.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.