Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 12,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 499,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bancorp by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
