Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 12,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 499,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bancorp by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

