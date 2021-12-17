Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 30,054 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $469,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

