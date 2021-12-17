Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 56,986 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.78% of American Water Works worth $497,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Water Works by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $182.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

