Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 98,477 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.89% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $427,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,970,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

