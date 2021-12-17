Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.52% of Liberty Broadband worth $479,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $153.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

