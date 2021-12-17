Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.85% of Quest Diagnostics worth $459,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $173.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

