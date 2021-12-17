Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,090 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.95% of MSCI worth $418,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $595.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.25. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

