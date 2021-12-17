Bank of America Corp DE Buys 634,772 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $557,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,663,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,873,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.