Bank of America Corp DE Buys 73,051 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.35% of ANSYS worth $407,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 25.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in ANSYS by 83.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $398.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

