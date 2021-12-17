Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $583,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 238,509 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

