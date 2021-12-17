Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.59% of FirstEnergy worth $525,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

