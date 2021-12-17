Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $517,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,677 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.