Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.72% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $560,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

