Bank of America Corp DE Has $398.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 11.33% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $398,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

