Bank of America Corp DE Has $400.32 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $400,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 680.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

