Bank of America Corp DE Has $402.01 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 381,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Xilinx worth $402,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $199.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.