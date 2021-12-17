Bank of America Corp DE Has $460.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.87% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $460,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.97.

