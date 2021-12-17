Bank of America Corp DE Has $512.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $512,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

