Bank of America Corp DE Has $522.64 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Sanofi worth $522,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

