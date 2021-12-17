Bank of America Corp DE Has $525.58 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of Sempra Energy worth $525,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 820,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

