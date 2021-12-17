Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $468,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

