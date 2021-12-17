Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Twilio worth $436,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 140.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $260.90 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

