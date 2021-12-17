Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $465,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

