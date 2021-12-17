Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 141,691 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 14.40% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $545,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $197.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

