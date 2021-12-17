Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 15.36% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $603,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,996,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

