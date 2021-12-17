Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

NULV opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

