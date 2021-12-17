Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.84% of WEC Energy Group worth $517,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.