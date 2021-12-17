Bank of America Corp DE Sells 230,883 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.95% of Aptiv worth $404,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $162.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

