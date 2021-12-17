Bank of America Corp DE Sells 234,516 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 234,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.30% of Motorola Solutions worth $477,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $261.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

